MSP investigate crash involving sheriff's deputy

Michigan State Police are investigating a crash involving a Clare County sheriff's deputy.

The crash happened Tuesday evening near M-61 in downtown Harrison. It involved a Clare County sheriff's cruiser and another vehicle.

The Clare County undersheriff told WWTV there were no major injuries.

Michigan State Police were still on scene at 8:30 p.m. reconstructing the crash.

