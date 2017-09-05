Residents hold vigil to end violence in Flint after double homicide

Two people are dead and another was injured after a holiday weekend shooting.

While police search for a suspect, the community came together to heal on Tuesday.

"It's rough to walk around this area. It's rough to even see kids out in the area and not worry about them and to hear about a shooting so close to home. It just hits you right in the heart," said Jordyn Mickens, Flint resident.

Mickens has lived in his neighborhood for more than 20 years. She and her other neighbors are on edge after three people were gunned down on Labor Day.

"Families would be having their final cookouts for the summer and people would be eating, but instead someone's crying today, mourning because they lost their son, their brother, father, possible their husband," said Neal Roberson, senior pastor of the Church of Harvest International.

The church held a prayer vigil Tuesday night to say prayers in remembrance of the two people who were killed early Monday morning. A third person is recovering at an area hospital.

All three spots where the victims fell were marked by balloons.

"I'm praying for our community because I don't want fear to be invoked into the heart of people when they feel like they cannot walk the streets, they cannot come outside, they cannot operate," Roberson said.

The shooting happened just feet away from the church.

Sharice Adams, member of the church, said it is chilling to hear about the violence. She thinks more can be done to prevent this type of thing, but said it's all in the hands of people who choose to care.

"There's a need in this neighborhood. There's a need for people who care. There's a need for love. People don't get the kinda love that we had when we were growing up," Adams said.

Mickens said it's important to stand together as a community, especially when the unthinkable happens.

"When we show unity, we show that we come together and that we want to stand against these types of things," Mickens said.

The victims names have not been released and no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information on the shooting you are asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.