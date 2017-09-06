Local humane society to receive kittens from Texas amid Harvey

Hurricane Harvey left thousands of folks and pets without a place to call home, but now, you have a chance to help some of those four-legged friends in need.

Wednesday, the Humane Society of Bay County will receive a special delivery of 18 kittens from an animal shelter in Montgomery County, Texas.

The cats were already in the shelter before the flood. They are being relocated to make room for pets who may have been separated from their owners during the storm.

The kittens will be checked out by local vets before they are put up for adoption.

