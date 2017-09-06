Unsettled weather continues Wednesday

Unsettled weather returned to Mid-Michigan on Monday after a gorgeous start to the weekend and that trend continued into Tuesday. While it wasn't a total washout yesterday, scattered activity was definitely enough to be a nuisance at times, and it looks like more of the same is on the way today.

Today & Tonight

We're off to a quiet start in Mid-Michigan, with some clearing in the skies overnight. With that clearing, temperatures have taken a tumble with readings in the 40s for the morning bus stops and the commute. A few places have some patchy fog as well, so be mindful of that too.

Dry conditions should prevail for most through the morning hours today, but rain chances, similar to yesterday, will increase during the afternoon and evening hours. Coverage of rain will once again be scattered across the area, so it won't be raining every second.

In between the showers and thunderstorms, we should still see the sun like we did yesterday. Severe weather is not anticipated with any thunderstorms, but small hail is not out of the question with cooler air aloft.

Once we lose the heating of the day, things should quiet down and we'll be fairly dry through the overnight. A shower chance exists in the Thumb and near the lakeshore overnight, but most will stay dry. Lows will dip into the 40s once again.

