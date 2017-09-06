New study looks at young teens and high-intensity drinking

You may have noticed the Moon taking on a deep orange color on Monday evening.More >
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is warning residents and business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money after a fake bill was found.More >
Imagine your entire family - grandparents, parents, grandchildren - all living under one roof.More >
While Hurricane Irma is continuing to strengthen and the threat to the Southeast United States increases, it has lots of fans. A whopping 40,000 fans, all pointed at it in hopes of blowing it out to sea, if a trending Facebook event is to be believed.More >
Police officers in a small Pennsylvania town are evidently afraid of a certain homicidal clown.More >
An informational meeting was held Tuesday night about wind turbines and why many townships across the state have rejected wind energy development.More >
as worrying as North Korea's nuclear advance is for America, the increasingly realistic threat of an atomic warhead striking a U.S. city might be more unnerving for South Korea and Japan.More >
All eyes are turning once again to the Atlantic as hurricane Irma moves closer to the United States. Irma is now a dangerous category 5 hurricane with max winds of 185 MPH.More >
Jessica Blake, 9, fractured her skull and broke her arm falling off a horse.More >
