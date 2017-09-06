New study looks at young teens and high-intensity drinking

A new study is the first to report how common it is for young teens to take part in heavy drinking.

According to a study from the University of Michigan, about 2 percent of kids between the ages of 14 to 16 years old have engaged in high-intensity drinking in the last two weeks.

The study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine defines high-intensity drinking as having 10 or more drinks in a row. It found 1.2 percent of 8th graders have done this, as have 3.1 percent of 10th graders.

"High-intensity drinking is obviously concerning because this type of consumption raises adults' blood alcohol concentrations to at least four times the legal limit for driving," said Patrick, lead author and a research associate professor at the Survey Research Center, part of the U-M Institute for Social Research. "Adolescents who engage in high-intensity drinking are at great risk for severe and life-threatening consequences of their alcohol use, such as drinking to the point of losing consciousness."

The study found boys engage in the behavior more than girls and it was significantly higher among kids who have used marijuana or cigarettes.

