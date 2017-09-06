Burton florist giving away roses for Good Neighbor Day - WNEM TV 5

Burton florist giving away roses for Good Neighbor Day

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

You have a chance to make someone’s day a little brighter.

In honor of Good Neighbor Day, Bentley Florist in Burton wants to give you one dozen roses. However, there's a catch.

You must give 11 of those flowers away to other people in your community!

The giveaway begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. and runs until the last rose is handed out.

The only other thing the florist asks in return, is that to get those roses you donate a non-perishable item to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

