Candy scientists invent a pink chocolate aimed at millennials

It's time for dark, milk and white chocolate to step aside and make room for a rosier flavor.

Scientists have invented a new chocolate called "Ruby."

It has a reddish-pink hue and a fruity berry-like flavor.

Swiss cocoa giant Barry Callebaut said the chocolate is made from the ruby cocoa bean and has no berry flavoring or color added.

The new chocolate comes 80 years after white chocolate was introduced to the market.

