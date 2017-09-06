Flint terrorist attack suspect to appear in court - WNEM TV 5

Flint terrorist attack suspect to appear in court

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: CNN Source: CNN
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The case moves forward Wednesday against a man charged with stabbing a security officer at the largest airport in Mid-Michigan.

Amor Ftouhi, 49, from Montreal, is charged with committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security after he attacked and slashed a Bishop International Airport Officer in the neck.

Now, a judge will determine whether Fthouhi and his attorneys will be allowed to know the names of those who witnessed the attack.

A hearing on the matter is expected at 1 p.m. in Flint.

