Flint terrorist attack suspect to appear in court

The case moves forward Wednesday against a man charged with stabbing a security officer at the largest airport in Mid-Michigan.

Amor Ftouhi, 49, from Montreal, is charged with committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security after he attacked and slashed a Bishop International Airport Officer in the neck.

Now, a judge will determine whether Fthouhi and his attorneys will be allowed to know the names of those who witnessed the attack.

A hearing on the matter is expected at 1 p.m. in Flint.

