Plans call for no marathon in Lansing amid low interest

Plans call for no marathon this year in Lansing.

The Lansing State Journal reports that for the first time since 2012 there won't be a marathon in the city. The Capital City River Run events Sept. 16-17 include a half-marathon, a half-marathon relay, a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) event and children's races.

The newspaper says that faced with dwindling registrations, event organizers decided to drop the marathon. Race director Michelle Coss says there wasn't enough support to fund road closures and other accommodations for participants and volunteers.

The Lansing Marathon started in 2012 and was canceled in 2015. The River Run had a marathon from 2014-2016.

The River Run, now in its 24th year, gives a financial boost to the Impression 5 Science Center, the Lansing Promise scholarship fund and other endeavors.

