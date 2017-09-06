Ambassador Bridge owner: Canada issues permit for new span

By Starley [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

The owner of the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, says it has received Canadian approval to build a six-lane span next to the existing bridge.

Detroit International Bridge Co. Vice Chairman Matthew Moroun issued a statement Wednesday saying it has received the final permit needed for the replacement span.

However, Michigan Gov. RickáSnyder issued a statement saying construction would not begin without further U.S. governmental approvals.

Detroit International Bridge estimates the privately funded project with a 2,190-foot, cable-stayed main span over the Detroit River will cost a total of $1 billion.

The company so far has been unsuccessful in suing to stop the future construction of a competing project, the Gordie Howe International Bridge about 2 miles downstream from the Ambassador Bridge.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.