Ambassador Bridge owner: Canada issues permit for new span

DETROIT (AP) -

The owner of the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, says it has received Canadian approval to build a six-lane span next to the existing bridge.

Detroit International Bridge Co. Vice Chairman Matthew Moroun issued a statement Wednesday saying it has received the final permit needed for the replacement span.

However, Michigan Gov. RickáSnyder issued a statement saying construction would not begin without further U.S. governmental approvals.

Detroit International Bridge estimates the privately funded project with a 2,190-foot, cable-stayed main span over the Detroit River will cost a total of $1 billion.

The company so far has been unsuccessful in suing to stop the future construction of a competing project, the Gordie Howe International Bridge about 2 miles downstream from the Ambassador Bridge.

