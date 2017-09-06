Michigan man pleads guilty to smuggling drugs in New Mexico

The second of three Michigan men arrested on drug trafficking charges at a New Mexico bus terminal last year has pleaded guilty in federal court.

The U.S. attorney's office in New Mexico says 28-year-old Southfield, Michigan, resident Lewayne Deray Jennings pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine trafficking charge Wednesday. A co-defendant, 22-year-old Detroit resident Marcus Bernard Harris Jr., pleaded guilty to a similar charge in June.

Federal prosecutors say Jennings, Harris and 31-year-old Jerrell Leveine Whitman-Crutcher II of Warren, Michigan were arrested in December on a Greyhound bus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Authorities seized more than 21 pounds of meth.

An affidavit filed in court by a Drug Enforcement Administration agent says they were traveling together from Phoenix to Detroit. The attorney representing Whitman-Crutcher didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.