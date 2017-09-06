Detroit using hidden cameras to stop illegal dumping

The city has a message for people who illegally dump trash and debris in Detroit: Someone is watching.

More than a dozen hidden cameras have been placed at known dumping locations across the city, helping police to make 22 arrests with warrants pending on three others.

Police Chief James Craig says more cameras will be installed by the end of September and video will be reviewed daily. The cost of the cameras is about $75,000.

Offenders are charged with littering, a 90-day misdemeanor with fines starting at $500. The city also will seek restitution to recoup the costs of cleanup.

City crews remove more than 500 tons of illegally dumped material each week.

Mayor Mike Duggan says Detroit no longer is "tolerating people who want to dump" in neighborhoods.

