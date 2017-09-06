Detroit using hidden cameras to stop illegal dumping - WNEM TV 5

Detroit using hidden cameras to stop illegal dumping

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DETROIT (AP) -

The city has a message for people who illegally dump trash and debris in Detroit: Someone is watching.

More than a dozen hidden cameras have been placed at known dumping locations across the city, helping police to make 22 arrests with warrants pending on three others.

Police Chief James Craig says more cameras will be installed by the end of September and video will be reviewed daily. The cost of the cameras is about $75,000.

Offenders are charged with littering, a 90-day misdemeanor with fines starting at $500. The city also will seek restitution to recoup the costs of cleanup.

City crews remove more than 500 tons of illegally dumped material each week.

Mayor Mike Duggan says Detroit no longer is "tolerating people who want to dump" in neighborhoods.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.