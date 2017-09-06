Kittens displaced from Harvey find new home in Mid-Michigan

While the greater Houston area is still reeling from Harvey, many evacuees still haven't had a chance to return home.

With so many people displaced, their pets are in a similar predicament.

Shelters across the country continue to take in furry survivors of Harvey's wrath.

A group of kittens will be making themselves at home in Mid-Michigan.

"The number of animals in the shelter system since the storm is astronomical," said Stephanie Beiser, with the Humane Society of Bay County.

Beiser is hoping to change that number. She said seeing the aftermath of Harvey was tough.

"You see this with every kind of national disaster that we have and of course, now the concern already is with Irma," Beiser said.

Beiser decided to do something about it. She packed up her van with crates and cat food Wednesday evening and hit the road to pick up a group of kittens forced out of shelters in Texas. They were forced out to make room for family pets who needed a place to stay while their owners rebuild.

"We're only getting kittens this trip. We're expecting between a dozen to a dozen and a half. Hopefully they should all be in fairly good condition. They had been with the shelter for awhile," Beiser said.

While it is just cats this trip, Beiser said some dogs displaced by Harvey's wrath could be headed to Mid-Michigan soon.

"In another week they'll consider sending down another run to the same shelter and that trip should be all dogs," Beiser said.

The shelter is asking for donations of money, food and other standard pet items. But the biggest thing is finding new homes for the kittens. You can find more information here.

