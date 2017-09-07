Another round of showers for Thursday, beautiful weekend follows

Our weather story in Mid-Michigan has been like a broken record this week, with scattered rain showing up from time to time along with some sunshine and cooler temperatures.

Now for the second half of the workweek, more of the same is on the way, but things will be taking a noticeably more quiet turn for Friday and into the weekend.

Today & Tonight

We started on a quiet note this morning in Mid-Michigan, but the clouds have filled in and rain is moving in from the west.

Temperatures out the door this afternoon are chilly for early September standards. Highs are reaching the lower 60s and that's it. Certainly jacket or long sleeve weather today.

Rain has arrived in our western zones and will continue to move closer to the tri-cities around 3 PM, then gradually spread eastward as the afternoon and evening goes on. While showers are more prevalent, a few thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening as well. No severe weather is expected, but a few downpours and small-hail will be possible.

Unlike the last few nights where showers fizzle after dark, we'll have some support for showers to continue into the overnight time frame. Even so, that coverage will be more spotty after sun set with just light rain expected.

Cloud cover overnight will keep us from falling off the cliff in the temperature department, but with the cooler temperatures this afternoon, plenty of readings in the 40s will accompany us for Friday morning lows.

Friday - Sunday

Sunshine is on the way! Rain clears out fast on Friday for most, and we should be done with the shower activity early tomorrow morning, with only a small chance of a few lingering showers in the Thumb. Rain the in the thumb may last into the afternoon before drying up Friday evening.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through the day once we see rain clear out, sunshine will continue through Saturday and Sunday. Highs will steadily warm up from the lower and middle 60s on Friday, middle 60s on Saturday, with temperatures near 70° for Sunday.

Sunshine on Saturday will feature a bit more cloud cover than Sunday, but both days should be fairly pleasant despite some cooler than average temperatures with more blue skies than clouds.

One thing to watch on Friday night will be the chance for frost as lows really cool off into the 30s in some areas. With overnight lows on the chilly side, Friday Night Lights games this week will likely be on the cooler side so dress warmly.

As always, we'll have those forecasts available on Friday for the games of the week around Mid-Michigan!

