On the mend for the weekend

Improving weather is about to roll in just in time for the weekend!

Overnight

Light showers and areas of drizzle will become less and less of a factor overnight, but won't phase out completely just yet. Skies will lean cloudier in between any lingering bouts of rain, keeping us slightly milder than the previous few nights...emphasis on slightly. Lows for most will bottom out in the middle to upper 40s.

Track any lingering showers with our Interactive Radar!

Friday - Sunday

Sunshine is on the way! Rain clears out fast on Friday for most, and we should be done with the shower activity early tomorrow morning, with only a small chance of a few lingering showers in the Thumb. Rain the in the thumb may last into the afternoon before drying up Friday evening.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through the day once we see rain clear out, sunshine will continue through Saturday and Sunday. Highs will steadily warm up from the lower and middle 60s on Friday, middle 60s on Saturday, with temperatures near 70° for Sunday.

Sunshine on Saturday will feature a bit more cloud cover than Sunday, but both days should be fairly pleasant despite some cooler than average temperatures with more blue skies than clouds.

One thing to watch on Friday night will be the chance for frost as lows really cool off into the 30s in some areas. With overnight lows on the chilly side, Friday Night Lights games this week will likely be on the cooler side so dress warmly.

As always, we'll have those forecasts available on Friday for the games of the week around Mid-Michigan!

