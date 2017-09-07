Man responsible for naming Nike speaking at Central Michigan Uni - WNEM TV 5

Man responsible for naming Nike speaking at Central Michigan University

He said a classroom project helped create Nike many years ago, and now the first full-time employee of the iconic company is planning to speak at Central Michigan University’s College of Business.

Jeff Johnson will speak from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at Grawn Hall Atrium.

Johnson worked for Nike before it had its name, and is responsible for naming the company.

He also developed the company’s first pair of running shoes and sold them out of the trunk of his car at track meets.

Nike was officially founded by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman in 1964 and was known as Blue Ribbon Sports at the time.

