Police department works to stop scam, promises hand delivery of speeding tickets

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WNEM) -

A Michigan Police Department is working to stop a scam by ensuring drivers that any speeding tickets they issue will be hand delivered.

The St. Johns Police Department issued an alert about a new scam to the area.

They said a person got an email stating that she had been issued an e-ticket for speeding.

The email has links to click to pay and learn more information.

The department said they do not have an e-ticket system and that the email is a scam, saying “If you are caught speeding, our officers will hand you your speeding ticket in person.” 

