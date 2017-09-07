Chase hits speeds of 100 mph, ends with suspect attempting to hide in woods

An attempt to stop a driver for having an improper license plate sparked a chase that ended with a foot chase through the woods.

It started on Sept. 6 at around 10:13 p.m. on eastbound US-10 near M-30 in Midland County’s Lincoln Township.

A sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a GMC Sierra pickup truck, but instead of stopping, the driver took off, hitting speeds up to 100 mph.

The chase left US-10 at Stark Road and went north, then went down several roads until another deputy put out spike strips, popping the vehicle’s front tires.

That didn’t stop the driver, who went south on Sturgeon Road where he lost control turning onto East Shaffer, hitting a stop sign.

And while he was just driving on his front rims, the suspect continued onto Bombay Road where he finally stopped and ran into the woods, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found at 10:34 p.m.

The man was cited for improper plates, open intoxication and no proof of insurance.

His name has not been released pending his arraignment.

