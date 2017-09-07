Federal loans available following May freeze

Federal loans have been made available to some small businesses in Gratiot County following a May 7-9 frost and freeze.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations located in several Michigan counties.

The SBA’s disaster declaration includes the following counties: Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Saint Joseph and Van Buren.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. With the exception of aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers.

Applicants can apply by clicking here.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

