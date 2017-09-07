Free junior hunting license at Meijer

It’s nearly time for hunters to head to the woods, and young hunters will have the chance to get a free deer hunting license.

Free junior deer hunting license coupons will be available at all Meijer stores on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9.

The coupons are valid for one junior deer hunting license, a $20 value, or mentored youth hunting license.

Those who hunt in Michigan also must purchase a base license, which costs $6 for youth ages 10-16. The base license allows hunters to hunt small game and purchase additional hunting licenses.

The mentored youth hunting license, valid only for hunters under the age of 10, includes a base license and does not require separate purchase of the base license.

All youths looking to get one of the licenses must be accompanied by an adult.

