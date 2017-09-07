Rental assistance continued for some displaced by Greenhill apartment fire

Greenhill Apartments and Altman Management have announced that housing and urban development (HUD) has approved requests to allow for low-income residents to continue to receive their rental assistance.

This follows a massive fire that heavily damaged the Midland apartment complex several months ago and displaced 174 residents.

Greenhill Apartments was covered by section eight, which makes housing more affordable.

According to a press release from the management group, they have been working to identify other landlords who will be able to house residents displaced by that massive July fire until building repairs have been completed and residents are able to move back into the complex.

A timetable for that has not been released.

The fire was confined to the top floor, but extensive water damage pushed damage estimates to about $2 million.

Ten residents were hospitalized to be checked out, but all have been released.

Midland Fire Chief Chris Coughlin said he can't say conclusively what caused the fire, but says either smoking material or an unattended candle is to blame.

A tenant of the apartment that caught fire told TV5 he left a candle burning and believes that is what caused the fire.

An information meeting for residents will be held at the Holiday Inn in Midland on Monday, Sept. 11 at 11:00 with management and HUD.

