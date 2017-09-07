Wine Run/Walk in downtown Saginaw

Do you like wine, and running?

What about pairing them together?

Join the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity in the Team One Wine Run/Walk on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The race snakes through downtown Saginaw. Afterwards, enjoy appetizers, wine and live music at the outdoor Huntington Event Park.

The race starts at 6 p.m. and will cost you $30 if you register online by Sept. 11. Onsite registration is $33, with those 60 and older paying $18.

All proceeds will benefit Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.