Wine Run/Walk in downtown Saginaw

Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.More >
Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.More >
One Mid-Michigan parent is outraged after she was told her daughter may need to walk to school because the bus she rides is too crowded.More >
You may have noticed the Moon taking on a deep orange color on Monday evening.More >
An attempt to stop a driver for having an improper license plate sparked a chase that ended with a foot chase through the woods.More >
The Aurora Borealis may be visible in Michigan tonight.More >
Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Kansas.More >
Call it a Christmas wish list or trending toys of the season, Walmart has unveiled what kids will be craving for the holidays.More >
A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close.More >
