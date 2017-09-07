Man cleared of rape in Grand Rapids awarded $817,000

A Grand Rapids-area man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a rape he didn't commit has been awarded $817,000.

Quentin Carter's conviction was thrown out in 2015 at the request of the Kent County prosecutor after new evidence emerged. He had already served his prison sentence.

Carter qualified for a state payment under a new Michigan law that compensates the wrongly convicted if there's new evidence. He appeared in court Wednesday, along with former prosecutor Bill Forsyth, and said he plans to use the money to help his mother.

Police believe Carter was wrongly accused because the rape victim feared the real attacker.

