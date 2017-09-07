Lapeer SERVPRO employees charged with burglary in TX

They were hired to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey, now two Lapeer men are charged with burglary.

Houston Police confirm that 23-year-old Brandon Bonesteel and 22-year-old Richard Edwards have been charged with burglary of habitation after allegedly being caught on surveillance cameras going through items in a bedroom.

The pair, who are both SERVPRO employees, were hired by the Texas homeowner to clean-up some of the damage after Harvey came ashore.

Kim Brooks, SERVPRO corporate communications specialist, released the following statement:

We are very troubled by the allegation involving the employees of a SERVPRO Franchise operator. We in no way condone these actions, which run contrary to SERVPRO’s values and culture. It is our understanding the franchise operator has terminated the employment of these individuals. We will continue to investigate and follow the situation and take any other action deemed necessary or appropriate to help ensure this will not occur again in the future. The SERVPRO franchise system looks forward to continuing to assist the residents of the State of Texas in their time of need.

