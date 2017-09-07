Body of woman discovered, investigation ongoing - WNEM TV 5

Body of woman discovered, investigation ongoing

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

An investigation is underway after the body of a 24-year-old woman was discovered in Flint.

Police confirm that the body of Kelly Foster was discovered in the 3300 block of Davison Road on Sept. 3.

Flint Detective Tyrone Booth told TV5 that at this point her death does not appear to be suspicious in nature, but that the investigation is ongoing.

