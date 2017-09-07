KCQ: Free country music concert is no more

After 26 years of bringing you Mid-Michigan's favorite summer kick off concert, 98-KCQ announced on Thursday the KCQ County Music Fest Free Concert on Saginaw's Ojibway Island will not return in 2018.

WKCQ said the decision was solely a business decision based on the cost of talent.

KCQ said it became nearly impossible to present the top name artists and groups that it says the public deserves and expects and to most importantly, keep the event free.

KCQ wants to thank concert goers for supporting the big event.

They said stay tuned for the next new and exciting adventure coming your way soon.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.