Michigan native, now living in FL, evacuates before Irma arrives

A Mid-Michigan native, who now lives in Florida, is taking no chances with Hurricane Irma.

She evacuated early for safer ground in North Carolina.

"We didn't want to stick around and see what was going to happen," Margie Shard said.

Shard and her family aren't taking any chances with Hurricane Irma. She is waiting out the storm from her relatives' home in North Carolina.

Her home is not in an area expected to flood, which has some of Shard's neighbors choosing to wait it out. But Shard said it's not just rising waters she is worried about.

"I grew up in Michigan with tornadoes. Wind is nothing to mess with either," Shard said.

The Fenton native moved to Florida a little over a year ago. She has already experienced Hurricane Hermine and Tropical Storm Matthew. She is passing on the category 5, saying it was emotional to leave her dream house behind.

"If I come back here and there's nothing left, what do I absolutely have to have. So that was a hard day actually," Shard said.

Shard considers her family fortunate to be able to evacuate. But she said it's not easy for everyone to just leave the sunshine state, even with the monster storm barreling towards them.

"For some people they have jobs that if they leave they're going to get fired from because it's not been a mandatory evacuation," Shard said.

For now, Shard, her husband and their 6-year-old son sit in North Carolina and wait.

"I'm just praying at this point that anybody that is still in the state, that people are safe. And we'll just deal with the damage after it comes and we see where we're at," Shard said.

