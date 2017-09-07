Power outage closes Bay City career center for more than a week

It’s the first week of school, but the classrooms are empty at one Mid-Michigan building.

The power’s been out for more than a week and it could be another five days before it’s restored.

It’s happening at the Bay-Arenac Intermediate School District career center where students go to learn about skilled trades.

But no power means no learning. So why could it take so long to turn the lights back on?

“Kind of a bummer, I’d like to start my class,” said Trace Box, Bay-Arenac student.

The first week of school typically means students scuffling to class and figuring out schedules for the new year. But at Bay-Arenac ISD it means empty classrooms and dark hallways.

Another student, Matt Fiebke, said, “Waking up in the morning not doing anything, wishing I could be here in the career center. “

According to the school’s Principal, Brian Dufresne, classes at the career center will not start until next Tuesday and it’s all thanks to a power outage.

“Well a whole lot of nothing is happening this week due to a power outage from out transformer in the tunnels leading into the building for power, which blew outlast Wednesday,” Dufresne said.

Dufresne said a power outage has shut down the career center for a week. The principal said restoring power is a big project and the fact that it happened over the holiday weekend didn’t help.

“At about six in the morning last Wednesday, the employees building operations showed up to work and the building was filled with smoke,” Dufresne said.

Underneath the school crews are working to repair the beams that were damaged from the power outages. Last Wednesday, when the power jumped phases on the transformer beams it caused them to melt, which caused the power outage.

“We’ve got crews working around the clock right now to repair the power,” Dufresne said.

Dufresne said administrators are working to adjust the school calendar and are considering adding extra days to the end of the school year. But for the students that take specialized classes here they’re ready to go back to school.

The power is expected to be restored by Sept.12.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.