Tenants complain of hot water issues at apartment complex

Tenants at a local apartment complex were living without hot water for days. They said their property manager did not work fast enough to fix it.

Tenants at Winchester Towers in Mt. Pleasant said they have had enough.

"For the past four days, not including today, we've had no hot water," said Helen Bailey, tenant.

Bailey has lived at the apartment complex for more than five years, but said the issue over the water temperature has been on and off for several weeks. She said she brought the problem to the attention of the property manager many times and on each occasion received the same answer - they're working on it.

TV5 reached out to the building's manager as well and was not given a response.

"My main objective to it was, is when the issue began why they weren't here 24/7 fixing the issue instead of us having to go this amount of weeks or what not without hot water," Bailey said.

Even though hot water was restored to the building on Thursday, residents like Bailey said they still struggle with normal tasks like doing the dishes, taking a shower, or even doing laundry.

"Everything in my apartment has to be washed in hot water, my clothes, my dishes, the bedding. OK anywhere, everything, constantly" Bailey said.

The reason why is because of a bedbug issue Bailey struggled with in her first few years at the complex. Now she doesn't take any chances, which is why the risk of losing her hot water is so great.

