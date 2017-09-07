Tenants complain of hot water issues at apartment complex

An investigation is underway after the body of a 24-year-old woman was discovered in Flint.More >
After 26 years of bringing you Mid-Michigan's favorite summer kick off concert, 98-KCQ announced on Thursday the KCQ County Music Fest Free Concert on Saginaw's Ojibway Island will not return in 2018.More >
You may have noticed the Moon taking on a deep orange color on Monday evening.More >
Two brothers, once conjoined at the head, are now home for the first time.More >
A Minnesota teenager was held captive for 29 days, repeatedly raped, locked in a closet and bound by zip ties before she escaped and swam across a lake to safety, according to criminal charges filed Thursday against three men.More >
Paleontology experts are investigating the discovery of prehistoric mastodon bones at a Michigan construction site.More >
They were hired to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey, now two Lapeer men are charged with burglary.More >
Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.More >
The Aurora Borealis may be visible in Michigan tonight.More >
Police are looking for the owner of a missing GPS. The Essexville Public Safety Department is trying to locate the owner of a GPS that may have been stolen from their vehicle, but did not report it.More >
