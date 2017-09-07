Missing a GPS? Police might have it

Police are looking for the owner of a missing GPS.

The Essexville Public Safety Department is trying to locate the owner of a GPS that may have been stolen from their vehicle, but did not report it.

"We are making an effort to locate owners of property that may have been stolen by these suspects," the department said on its Facebook page.

The larcenies happened in Essexville and Hampton Township, police said.

If you have any information contact the department at 989-892-2541.

