Man, 41, killed in shooting outside Saginaw food market

Police are investigating a shooting in Saginaw.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 outside Dom's Food Market on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Clark Street.

Lt. Dave Kaiser with Michigan State Police told TV5 a 41-year-old man was leaving the market when he was shot several times. He died on scene, Kaiser said.

There is no suspect information at this time and officials have no one in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

