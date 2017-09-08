Loans available for businesses affected by late frost

Federal Disaster Loans are now available to small businesses affected by late frost.

The Small Business Administration announced new disaster loans Thursday, Sept. 7.

They're available in a number of counties, including Gratiot County in Mid-Michigan.

The loans will be available for those who suffered financial losses because of the freezing temperatures between May 7 and May 9.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.