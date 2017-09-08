Loans available for businesses affected by late frost - WNEM TV 5

Loans available for businesses affected by late frost

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect

Federal Disaster Loans are now available to small businesses affected by late frost.

The Small Business Administration announced new disaster loans Thursday, Sept. 7.

They're available in a number of counties, including Gratiot County in Mid-Michigan.

The loans will be available for those who suffered financial losses because of the freezing temperatures between May 7 and May 9.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.