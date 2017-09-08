CMU president gifts $1 million to university - WNEM TV 5

CMU president gifts $1 million to university

MT. PLEASANT, MI

Central Michigan University students can get their hands on some new scholarships thanks to their president.

George Ross and his wife, Elizabeth Ross, gave $1 million to the university.

The money will be used for three scholarships benefitting music, accounting, and medical school students.

Ross is a Flint native. He's been president of CMU since 2010.

