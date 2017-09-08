Consumers Energy workers head to Florida ahead of Irma

As Hurricane Irma continues to barrel toward Florida, many people are trying to get away from the storm but not the brave crews from Consumer's Energy who are headed straight into Irma’s path.

More than 200 Consumers Energy employees from across Michigan are going to Florida to help restore power.

Consumers is part of a nationwide group of utility companies that provides assistance when there's a disaster.

“They'll respond and be dispatched to downed wires, on broken poles, and potentially substation activities that require the skills and abilities that these guys are certified and ready to work in,” said Greg Salisbury, vice president of operations and performance.

Despite the fact they don't know exactly what's ahead of them, the crews said they're ready to handle whatever comes their way.

