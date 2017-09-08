A few lingering showers early, clearing out this afternoon & evening

It's been an unsettled week in Mid-Michigan this week, but as we head into the weekend, Mother Nature couldn't have better timing. Beyond a few lingering showers today, our forecast improves later this afternoon and into our Saturday and Sunday.

Today & Tonight

Like the last few mornings, rain is primarily over Lake Huron early today, but a few showers have made their way inland in some of our areas closest to the lakeshore. As you look inland, most of us are getting off to a dry start.

Temperatures are pleasant out the door for this time of year in the 40s and 50s, making the jacket or sweatshirt a possible accessory, and depending on your preferences, may be a good idea this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower and middle 60s again later today.

The highest chances for showers today will occur primarily from I-75 to the east. The Thumb and areas along Lake Huron are the primary zones, with just a slight chance that a few showers migrate farther west toward the Tri-Cities and US-127. The chance north of the Saginaw Bay will end this morning.

The I-69 corridor also stands a slight chance, but chances are a bit higher north.

All shower activity will be winding down later on this afternoon and we should be in good shape by the evening hours tonight. Skies will continue clearing, setting us up for a chilly night ahead. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s, allowing for some patchy frost overnight.

Saturday & Sunday

After a chilly start on Saturday, expect an efficient warm up through the day under plenty of sun. We should be into the 60s for our afternoon highs, but things will be a bit cooler near the water thanks to our winds taking more of a northeasterly turn.

In addition to cooler temperatures from those northeasterly winds, we may have a little more cloud cover on Saturday afternoon thanks to our influence from Lake Huron.

Saturday night will feature another big cool down with clearing skies, with lows in the 30s and 40s once again. Frost will also be possible, in addition to some fog development.

Skies on Sunday will be quite clear, with very little cloud cover expected. With plenty of sun, temperatures should have no trouble reaching the upper 60s in most areas, with a few places possibly reaching 70 degrees.

This weekend should be great for any outdoor plans and while temperatures are cooler than average, it should be quite pleasant all weekend long.

For your forecast beyond this weekend, take a look at your 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.