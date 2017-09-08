A frosty start to a beautiful week(end)

It was an unsettled week in Mid-Michigan, but today Mother Nature decided to settle down and bring us some sunshine. Beyond a few lingering showers this evening in the east, our forecast continues to improve as we head into Saturday and Sunday.

Weather Alerts:

Frost Advisory in effect for: Clare, Alcona, Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Iosco counties from midnight until 9 AM Saturday.

Overnight

The upper-level trough of low pressure that brought us this week's repeated bouts of showers and cooler conditions is beginning to depart the Great Lakes region, but that won't free us of the chilly conditions just yet. In fact, returning high pressure will keep the skies clear overnight, helping to reinforce the unseasonably cool air already in place.

Low temperatures will plummet to the low 40s for many of us, with middle and upper 30s in some of our northern and rural areas. Patchy frost will be possible, especially along and north of M-55, so make sure your plants are protected and pets brought in for the night!

The Weekend

After a chilly start tomorrow morning, expect an efficient warm up through the day under plenty of sunshine. We should be into the middle to upper 60s for our afternoon highs, but things will be a bit cooler near the water thanks to northeasterly winds.

In addition to cooler temperatures because of those northeasterly winds, we may have a little more cloud cover on Saturday afternoon thanks to our influence from Lake Huron. A stray shower or two will also be possible in some of our Thumb locations, but not a deal breaker on the day overall.

Saturday night will feature another big cool down with clearing skies, with lows in the 30s and 40s once again. Frost will also be possible again, in addition to some fog development.

Skies on Sunday will be quite clear, with very little cloud cover expected. With plenty of sun, temperatures should have no trouble reaching the upper 60s in most areas, with a few places possibly reaching 70 degrees.

This weekend should be great for any outdoor plans and while temperatures are cooler than average, it should be quite pleasant all weekend long.

For your forecast beyond this weekend, take a look at your 7-Day Forecast!

