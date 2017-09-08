Clearing out this evening, patchy frost overnight

It was an unsettled week in Mid-Michigan, but today Mother Nature decided to settle down and bring us some sunshine. Beyond a few lingering showers this evening in the east, our forecast continues to improve as we head into Saturday and Sunday.

Weather Alerts:

Frost Advisory in effect for: Clare, Alcona, Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Iosco counties from midnight until 9 AM Saturday.

Tonight

A cool day across the region. High temps reached into the middle 60s for most. This evening we will see temps quickly fall into the 50s. Jacket weather once again. Dress warm for any football games tonight.

If it's still unseasonably cool at least the sun has returned. Mostly dry conditions expected this evening with clearing clouds throughout mid-Michigan. While we will see some clouds from time to time but we will largely clear out this evening.

While most are dry there are still a few seeing some lingering rain. The south part of the Thumb along Lake Huron are the only spot seeing some isolated light rain. There is just a slight chance that a few showers migrate farther west toward the Tri-Cities and US-127 early this evening.

By sun set tonight any and all shower activity will come to an end along with the chance of any overnight rain.

We are in good shape this evening and tonight. Skies will continue clearing, setting us up for a chilly night ahead. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s, allowing for some patchy frost overnight. Bring in sensitive plants and pets so they don't get hurt by the cold tonight.

The Weekend

After a chilly start tomorrow morning, expect an efficient warm up through the day under plenty of sunshine. We should be into the middle to upper 60s for our afternoon highs, but things will be a bit cooler near the water thanks to northeasterly winds.

In addition to cooler temperatures because of those northeasterly winds, we may have a little more cloud cover on Saturday afternoon thanks to our influence from Lake Huron.

Saturday night will feature another big cool down with clearing skies, with lows in the 30s and 40s once again. Frost will also be possible again, in addition to some fog development.

Skies on Sunday will be quite clear, with very little cloud cover expected. With plenty of sun, temperatures should have no trouble reaching the upper 60s in most areas, with a few places possibly reaching 70 degrees.

This weekend should be great for any outdoor plans and while temperatures are cooler than average, it should be quite pleasant all weekend long.

