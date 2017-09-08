Traffic light outage after two vehicle crash in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Traffic light outage after two vehicle crash in Saginaw

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A traffic light is out at a busy intersection after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Street and Mackinaw in Saginaw. 

Officials at the scene told TV5 two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The crash caused significant damage to a nearby traffic light pole near BP gas station. Consumers Energy will have crews in the area to repair the pole this afternoon, officials said. 

Until then, drivers are asked to consider the intersection a four-way stop. 

