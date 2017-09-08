Michigan State moves ahead on $60M business pavilion - WNEM TV 5

Michigan State moves ahead on $60M business pavilion

EAST LANSING, MI (AP) -

Michigan State University says construction of its new $60 million Business Pavilion is expected to be completed in 2019.

A groundbreaking is taking place Friday on the project, which the East Lansing school says will transform the way students learn and give the Eli Broad College of Business a competitive edge among business schools.

The three-story Business Pavilion will be located adjacent to the Business College Building and Eppley Center. It will feature flexible classrooms, an expanded career center and a glass-walled atrium with panoramic views of the Red Cedar River.

The project is being funded by donors.

