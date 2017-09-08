Isabella County family searches for missing emus

A Mid-Michigan family is hoping the power of social media will help them locate their missing emus.

Nicole Wisney of Isabella County said the two birds got out of their enclosure Thursday morning. Wisney said the birds went missing between Pickard and River Road, near Lake Isabella.

>>Slideshow: Emus missing in Isabella County<<

"They are skittish of people so I doubt they'd come up to anyone," Wisney said. "They come to me when I whistle but they've always been in our fenced in area or barn so I'm not sure how they'll behave outside of the fence."

Both birds are black and stand about 5 feet tall at full height, Wisney said.

"They'll walk crouched down though so they may appear smaller," she said.

Wisney has contacted the Lake Isabella Village, animal control and central dispatch. If you spot the emus, contact Wisney at 239-851-6880 or animal control at 989-773-9721.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.