BREAKING: 2 killed after car rear-ends empty school bus

Two people are dead after a crash rear-ended an empty school bus in Mt. Pleasant.

It happened just after 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 on Weidman Road just west of Whiteville Road.

Investigators said a Mt. Pleasant School bus was stopped and preparing to pick up its first student when it was rear-ended by a car. The vehicle went up under the bus, causing serious injuries to both the driver and the front seat passenger, police said.

Both died on scene.

The bus driver and the student about to be picked up were not hurt.

Investigators believe sun light may have been a factor in the crash. The bus and the car were both facing eastbound on Weidman Road into the sun.

First responders and deputies are still investigating the crash.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

