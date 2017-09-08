Vandals deface petroglyphs in Sanilac County

These images disrespectfully were carved among sacred images at the Sanilac Petroglyphs near Cass City, Michigan. The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are working together to protect the site

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said earlier this year staff members found vandals had broken in and carved three images on rocks that hold carvings made hundreds of years ago.

“We are all deeply saddened by this disrespectful act,” said Sandra Clark, director of the Michigan History Center, which interprets the petroglyphs for the public at this state park near Cass City, Michigan. “The petroglyphs were created by people who lived in what is now Michigan centuries ago. They are part of all of our history, and they have a deep spiritual meaning for many Anishinabek who live in the Great Lakes Region today.”

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan partners with the state in interpreting the petroglyphs, which are called ezhibiigaadek asin (“written on stone”) in the Anishinabemowin language.

“Pictures, stories and our language are all we have that identifies our Anishinabek people,” said Tribal Chief Frank Cloutier. “Without proper protections of these ancient treasures we run the risk of losing precious sacred information. My community needs these treasures protected and secured. The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan will do everything we can to partner with the State of Michigan to assist with this.”

Anyone with information on the incident can call or text the DNR Report All Poaching (RAP) hotline at 800-292-7800. Information also may be shared via the DNR web-based RAP reporting form.

Individuals may qualify for a reward if they submit information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the vandals.

