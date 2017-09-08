Vintage vehicles roll in to Frankenmuth for Auto Fest

Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
An investigation is underway after the body of a 24-year-old woman was discovered in Flint.More >
It happened early Friday morning outside Dom's Food Market on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Clark Street.More >
After 26 years of bringing you Mid-Michigan's favorite summer kick off concert, 98-KCQ announced on Thursday the KCQ County Music Fest Free Concert on Saginaw's Ojibway Island will not return in 2018.More >
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >
Two brothers, once conjoined at the head, are now home for the first time.More >
A Minnesota teenager was held captive for 29 days, repeatedly raped, locked in a closet and bound by zip ties before she escaped and swam across a lake to safety, according to criminal charges filed Thursday against three men.More >
They were hired to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey, now two Lapeer men are charged with burglary.More >
Paleontology experts are investigating the discovery of prehistoric mastodon bones at a Michigan construction site.More >
A Mid-Michigan veteran is getting ready to take the trip of a lifetime. The 90-year-old is heading to the nation's capitol free of charge to visit the memorials dedicated to people just like him who have protected the country's freedoms.More >
