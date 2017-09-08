Vintage vehicles roll in to Frankenmuth for Auto Fest - WNEM TV 5

Vintage vehicles roll in to Frankenmuth for Auto Fest

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

If classic cars are more your style, vintage vehicles are rolling into Frankenmuth! 

>>Slideshow: Auto Fest in Frankenmuth<<

The annual Auto Fest will be held Friday, Sept. 8 at Heritage Park. 

The festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 10. 

Admission is $5 a day, or $10 for a weekend pass. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.