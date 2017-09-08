Thousands sign petition to replace Columbus statue with Prince statue

Nearly 5,000 people have signed a petition to take down a statue of Christopher Columbus at the Minnesota State Capitol and replace it with one of the late singer Prince.

The petition said Columbus does not represent the values of Minnesotans and Prince does.

Paul Mandell with the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board said any new memorials must have statewide significance.

"We want to protect this space for the general public and not just for people who want something to commemorate,” he said.

Another rule that could derail the Prince memorial, is the person must be dead for 10 years.

Prince fans also are trying to get his home studio at Paisley Park declared a national historic site.

