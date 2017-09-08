Man thrown from truck in crash on US-127

A man was thrown from his pickup after crashing on a busy highway in Mid-Michigan.

It happened about 6:33 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 on southbound US-127 near Hatton Road in Clare County.

Investigators said 45-year-old Joseph Stephenson of Roscommon was heading south on US-127 when his 2000 Chevy pickup drifted to the left of the roadway, crossed both lanes and left the road. The truck rolled several times and Stephenson was thrown from the vehicle, police said.

Stephenson was taken to Midland Hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

