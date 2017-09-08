Mid-Michigan woman to play BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE

Three lucky people have a chance to win $1 billion, including a woman from right here in Mid-Michigan!

Deb Neubecker, of Weidman, Erik Mayernik, of South Lyon, and Jacob Schmiedknecht, of Montague, are headed to Las Vegas to take part in the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE™ after winning the GOLDEN TICKET™ second chance drawing.

Each player and a guest will spend four days and three nights at a hotel in Las Vegas. They also received round-trip airfare for two and $1,000 spending money.

Each $10 GOLDEN TICKET™ offers players 20 chances to win instantly prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

In 2016, Lottery players won nearly $817 million playing instant games.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.