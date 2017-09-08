Mid-Michigan woman to play BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE - WNEM TV 5

Mid-Michigan woman to play BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

Three lucky people have a chance to win $1 billion, including a woman from right here in Mid-Michigan! 

Deb Neubecker, of Weidman, Erik Mayernik, of South Lyon, and Jacob Schmiedknecht, of Montague, are headed to Las Vegas to take part in the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE™ after winning the GOLDEN TICKET™ second chance drawing. 

Each player and a guest will spend four days and three nights at a hotel in Las Vegas. They also received round-trip airfare for two and $1,000 spending money.

Each $10 GOLDEN TICKET™ offers players 20 chances to win instantly prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

In 2016, Lottery players won nearly $817 million playing instant games.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.