Gladwin man arrested for home invasion

A Mid-Michigan man is behind bars for home invasion.

Daniel Jay Carpenter, 24, of Gladwin, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7 in Genesee County stemming from a home invasion complaint which was under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Investigators said around Aug. 22, deputies responded to a reported home invasion in Secord Township. The suspect took several items, including three ATV quadrunners, police said.

Deputies collected evidence from the scene, which led to the arrest of Carpenter.

He was charged and arraigned for home invasion and unlawful driving away of a vehicle. A bond was set for $50,000 cash surety.

