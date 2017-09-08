Midland officials: No permit needed to repair, replace flood-damaged furnaces

If your furnace was damaged in the June 2017 flooding, listen up.

The City of Midland has received several calls and questions about permits for the replacement or repair of furnaces that were damaged or destroyed during the flood.

Some callers said they are being told that contractors have advised them that repairs to furnaces are not permitted and a new furnace must be installed.

Midland officials want to clarify that there is no ordinance or code in place that would keep a furnace unit damaged in the flood from being repaired. Also, no permit is required for such repairs.

If you do need to replace your furnace, the State of Michigan Building Code does not require residents to get a permit for the installation.

If you have any questions relating to building permits and regulations, call the City Building Department at (989) 837-3383.

For more information on registering for federal disaster aid, flood damage repairs, and other programs and resources available to flooding victims, visit http://bit.ly/midlandflood. Residents with any type of flood damage should register with FEMA by October 2, 2017 at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

