Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Detroit

Police have arrested a motorist following a nearly 30-minute high-speed chase along freeways and surface streets near downtown Detroit.

The driver, who appeared to be a man, bolted from the vehicle and jumped a concrete barrier separating the directional lanes of an interstate before being struck by a SUV and landing on top of that vehicle.

He then was surrounded and tackled to the ground by officers.

WDIV-TV reports that the chase started about 12:20 p.m. The motorist led police along northbound Interstate 75 into the downtown area. He then exited the interstate and drove near Detroit's police headquarters before turning around and getting back on the freeway.

