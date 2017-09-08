Midland Business Recovery Center to close Sept. 12

Due to a steady decrease of activity, the Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Midland County will close on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reports that businesses that sustained physical losses or economic injury due to the severe storms and flooding from June 22-27 are encouraged to submit an SBA disaster loan application before it’s too late.

The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is Oct. 2, 2017.

The deadline for economic injury applications is May 2, 2018.

“The SBA is committed to facilitating economic recovery in this disaster. We want area businesses to have a resource where they can meet individually with SBA representatives and find out how a low-interest disaster loan can help them recover,” said Frank Skaggs, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.

Information on the disaster loan program can be gained by calling

SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from www.sba.gov. Survivors may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

